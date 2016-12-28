8:46 am, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Naked man jumping…

Police: Naked man jumping on cars along busy Florida highway

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:11 am 12/28/2016 08:11am
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man found running naked along a busy highway in Tampa has been taken to a hospital.

Officers were called to Dale Mabry Highway in that Florida city early Wednesday after reports that the man was seen jumping on cars and acting irrationally.

A news release from the Tampa Police Department said traffic was diverted while police investigated.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Naked man jumping…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

National News