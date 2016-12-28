Police: Naked man jumping on cars along busy Florida highway

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man found running naked along a busy highway in Tampa has been taken to a hospital.

Officers were called to Dale Mabry Highway in that Florida city early Wednesday after reports that the man was seen jumping on cars and acting irrationally.

A news release from the Tampa Police Department said traffic was diverted while police investigated.

No further details were immediately available.

