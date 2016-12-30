10:37 am, December 30, 2016
Police make arrest in 1995 killing

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:05 am 12/30/2016 10:05am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened more than 20 years ago.

On July 18, 1995, officers responded to a call for a shooting in southeast Washington and found 41-year-old Nathanial Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics found no signs of life.

More than two decades later, police say they’ve made an arrest in the case.

Police announced late Thursday that members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found 42-year-old Taron Oliver of Oxon Hill, Maryland, and arrested him. Oliver is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

