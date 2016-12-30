9:07 am, December 30, 2016
Police: Hummer hits cars on Atlanta streets, driver shot

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:18 am 12/30/2016 08:18am
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say the driver of a Hummer turned parts of Atlanta into a demolition derby on a work day, crashing into at least eight cars before being shot by a passenger in a Porsche.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2ix6jti ) a series of hit-and-run crashes began Thursday morning in one upscale Atlanta neighborhood and end in another nearby.

Atlanta police spokesman Donald Hannah said officers followed the Hummer after the crashes and that the driver jumped out, opened the door of a Porsche and was shot by a passenger in that car. Hannah said officers also used stun guns to subdue the Hummer’s driver.

Police say they don’t know what prompted the series of crashes. They say the Hummer driver was taken conscious and alert to a hospital. He wasn’t immediately identified.

