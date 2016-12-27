Police: 2 Mississippi men wanted on charges in cat scalding

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Police are seeking two men who they say burned a cat by pouring hot liquid on the animal while in a cage.

Moss Point Police have issued arrest warrants for 43-year-old Larry Rostchild Jr. and 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild, charging them with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Cmdr. Stacey Deans tells the Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2if9LM9) that police believe the Rostchilds burned the cat, later found dead. The act drew wide attention after a video was posted online earlier this month.

The men could face fines of up to $2,500 and up to six months in jail.

Karmen Coleman, 23, removed the video after learning she faced charges of rendering criminal assistance. She turned herself in Friday.

