8:35 pm, December 27, 2016
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: 2 Mississippi men…

Police: 2 Mississippi men wanted on charges in cat scalding

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 8:20 pm 12/27/2016 08:20pm
Share

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Police are seeking two men who they say burned a cat by pouring hot liquid on the animal while in a cage.

Moss Point Police have issued arrest warrants for 43-year-old Larry Rostchild Jr. and 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild, charging them with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Cmdr. Stacey Deans tells the Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2if9LM9) that police believe the Rostchilds burned the cat, later found dead. The act drew wide attention after a video was posted online earlier this month.

The men could face fines of up to $2,500 and up to six months in jail.

Karmen Coleman, 23, removed the video after learning she faced charges of rendering criminal assistance. She turned herself in Friday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: 2 Mississippi men…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

National News