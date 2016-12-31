Observatory named for John Glenn proposed at Ohio state park

LOGAN, Ohio (AP) — Backers are fundraising to build an observatory and astronomy park named for the late space hero John Glenn at a state park in his native Ohio.

Members of the nonprofit Friends of Hocking Hills State Park say they’ve secured half of the $1.6 million budget for the proposed project at the park about 45 miles southeast of Columbus. They say the lack of light pollution in the area allows clear views of the night sky.

The head of the nonprofit group’s board says in a statement that the park could offer research and education opportunities, help spark visitors’ interest in science and astronomy and honor Glenn’s legacy.

Glenn was the first American astronaut to orbit Earth and later became a U.S. senator. He died Dec. 8, at age 95.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments