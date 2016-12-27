7:02 pm, December 27, 2016
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS An Upper Marlboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a D.C. yoga instructor who was found strangled in her car overnight.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » NYU student pleads not…

NYU student pleads not guilty in Hawaii albatross killings

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 6:16 pm 12/27/2016 06:16pm
Share
Christian Gutierrez appears in a Honolulu courtroom Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, to plead not guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection with the deaths of seabirds at a nature reserve in December 2015. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)

HONOLULU (AP) — A 19-year-old college student accused of killing seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve pleaded not guilty Tuesday to animal cruelty.

Defendant Christian Gutierrez didn’t speak with news reporters as he and his attorney left a Honolulu courthouse after the brief arraignment.

He turned himself in to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety last week and was released on $25,000 bail. He made arrangements with prosecutors to surrender while he was home in Honolulu for winter break from school, his defense attorney, Myles Breiner said.

According to a police report, he attends New York University.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources began investigating after three Laysan albatrosses were found dead last year in Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve. There were also 15 destroyed nests with smashed, dead or missing eggs, the department said.

The Laysan albatross is a federally protected species.

Court documents charging Gutierrez with 14 counts of animal cruelty and other charges say the crimes took place Dec. 27, 2015.

Breiner said last week that his client was camping at Kaena Point with classmates from Punahou School, a prestigious prep school in Honolulu.

“He was there when this happened but he did not injure any birds,” Breiner said. “He didn’t do it. He didn’t maim or touch the animals, period.”

Breiner said there have been two other arrests related to the case that are being handled in juvenile court.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » NYU student pleads not…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

National News