Minnesota officer fired after hit in video now reinstated

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:18 pm 12/28/2016 07:18pm
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — An arbitrator has reinstated a Minnesota police officer who was fired after a Twitter video appeared to show him hitting a Somali-American teen.

Richfield police say the arbitrator reversed Nate Kinsey’s termination Wednesday, gave him a three-day suspension and reinstated him.

Kinsey was placed on paid administrative leave, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and a special prosecutor reviewed the case. They declined to charge him. But the 10-year department veteran was fired after an internal investigation.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne says the city is weighing its appeal options. Kinsey did not return a call for comment.

In the video recorded by a cellphone, an officer tells a 19-year-old to leave Adams Hill Park in October 2015. The teen says the officer pushed him and hit him in the head.

