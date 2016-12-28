Minnesota officer fired after hit in video now reinstated

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — An arbitrator has reinstated a Minnesota police officer who was fired after a Twitter video appeared to show him hitting a Somali-American teen.

Richfield police say the arbitrator reversed Nate Kinsey’s termination Wednesday, gave him a three-day suspension and reinstated him.

Kinsey was placed on paid administrative leave, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and a special prosecutor reviewed the case. They declined to charge him. But the 10-year department veteran was fired after an internal investigation.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne says the city is weighing its appeal options. Kinsey did not return a call for comment.

In the video recorded by a cellphone, an officer tells a 19-year-old to leave Adams Hill Park in October 2015. The teen says the officer pushed him and hit him in the head.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments