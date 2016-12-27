8:35 pm, December 27, 2016
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man convicted in death…

Man convicted in death of mom who led double life as escort

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 7:51 pm 12/27/2016 07:51pm
Share

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder and kidnapping in the 2007 death of a single mother from Colorado who led a double life as a paid escort.

The Daily Sentinel newspaper in Grand Junction reports (http://bit.ly/2ic0hhX ) that 65-year-old Lester Ralph Jones was convicted Tuesday. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

It marked Jones’ second trial. The first ended in mistrial in September when jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Victim Paige Birgfeld was 34 when she disappeared in June 2007. Friends described her as a devoted mother of three who ran several businesses to support her children.

After she disappeared, police uncovered details of her work as an escort.

Birgfeld’s remains were found in 2012, partially buried in a western Colorado gully.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man convicted in death…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

National News