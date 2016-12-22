10:01 pm, December 22, 2016
Man arrested in Colorado for Texas slayings of wife and son

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 8:08 pm 12/22/2016 08:08pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth man has been arrested in Colorado on capital murder charges for the slayings last week of his wife and their 3-month-old son at their Texas home.

Fort Worth authorities say 35-year-old Craig Vandewege was pulled over for a traffic stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, after police received a call Wednesday night that a man at a convenience store was talking about a murder. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2hhSEt6 ) he was carrying two pistols and had two other firearms in his car.

Authorities aren’t saying what evidence they have linking Vandewege to the deaths of his 36-year-old wife, Shanna, and their son, Diederick. Both had their throats slit. Their funerals were this week in Colorado.

Vandewege was being held Thursday on $1 million bail.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

