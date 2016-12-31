2:10 am, December 31, 2016
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » List: Ban 'echo chamber,'…

List: Ban ‘echo chamber,’ ‘post-truth,’ ‘bigly’ and ‘dadbod’

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 12:01 am 12/31/2016 12:01am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — You, sir, (or ma’am): Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment. But don’t convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber over them.

Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University on Saturday released its 42nd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list comes from suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school. It includes “you, sir,” ”focus,” ”town hall meeting,” ”historic,” ”echo chamber,” “on fleek,” ”bigly,” ”listicle” and “get your dandruff up,” seemingly a substitute for “dander,” its hair and skin kin.

“Bigly” also made Merriam-Webster’s Top 10 for 2016. President-elect Donald Trump was fond this year of saying “big league” but making it sound like “bigly.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » List: Ban 'echo chamber,'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News