2:47 pm, December 22, 2016
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Jurors deliberate on major…

Jurors deliberate on major Chicago street-gang trial

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 11:36 am 12/22/2016 11:36am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the largest street-gang trial in recent Chicago history.

Jurors started deliberations Thursday after attorneys in the case concluded their arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Deliberations are expected to last for at least a few days as jurors sort through three months of testimony in the complicated case. Jurors are not expected to deliberate on Friday and it is unclear how or if the Christmas holiday will affect deliberations.

Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester and five co-defendants are charged with racketeering that prosecutors say included murders. Prosecutors contend the men coordinated their crimes. Chester conceded he sold heroin, but said the co-defendants weren’t involved in each other’s crimes.

The federal trial comes as national attention has focused on rising violence in Chicago.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Jurors deliberate on major…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

National News