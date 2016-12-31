12:09 pm, December 31, 2016
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Judge: Top NYC taxi…

Judge: Top NYC taxi cab owner must give up 46 medallions

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:44 am 12/31/2016 11:44am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that one of New York City’s top yellow cab operators must give up 46 coveted taxi medallions.

Evgeny (yehv-GEH-nee) Freidman is referred to by New York’s tabloids as the so-called Taxi King. He owns more than 800 such lucrative city-auctioned medallions and various companies that manage a fleet of taxis.

But the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2iQIYX7 ) reports Saturday a judge ruled he must hand over the medallions and taxis to his creditors by Jan. 9.

The 44-year-old Freidman filed for bankruptcy this summer.

He has been sued in state court by Citibank which says it lent him millions of dollars in loans that have not been repaid.

The value of Taxi and Limousine Commission-issued medallions has dropped with the rise of app-based ride-sharing companies.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Judge: Top NYC taxi…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News