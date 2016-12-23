7:46 am, December 23, 2016
Judge orders lawyer to wear ankle monitor after wife killed

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 7:01 am 12/23/2016 07:01am
This Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Claud "Tex" McIver, a prominent Atlanta attorney was booked into jail to face charges in the shooting death of his business executive wife, Diane McIver. Fulton County Jail records Thursday, Dec. 22, show that McIver was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered a prominent Atlanta attorney to wear an ankle monitor and turn over his passport after the shooting death of his wife.

Claud “Tex” McIver is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2hjjKAl ) that a judge Thursday allowed him to be freed on bond.

McIver’s attorney hasn’t responded to requests for comment, but McIver has insisted the shooting was an accident.

Atlanta police have said McIver was riding in a rear seat of an SUV late Sept. 25 when a gun he was holding fired and the bullet hit his wife, 63-year-old Diane McIver, who was in the front passenger seat. She died at a hospital.

Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., parent company of Corey Airport Services.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

