2:56 am, December 29, 2016
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Innocent teenage victim of…

Innocent teenage victim of 2012 Tennessee gang shootout dies

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 2:38 am 12/29/2016 02:38am
Share

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An innocent teenage victim of a 2012 gang shootout in Tennessee has died after years of constant medical care.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2irCnPk ) that 17-year-old Keoshia Ford died on Tuesday.

In 2012, Ford was playing outdoors when she was shot in the head during a shootout between two gang groups in Chattanooga, according to authorities. At the time she was 13.

The newspaper says Ford needed a nurse’s constant care for years, spending time in a bed or a wheelchair and this year just beginning to respond to and recognize voices. In recent months, Ford also struggled with respiratory issues and was in and out of the hospital, according to the report.

The then-teenager charged with shooting Ford received a two-year sentence.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Innocent teenage victim of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News