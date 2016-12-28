11:45 am, December 28, 2016
Girl pinned by 1,500-pound boulder is freed, but badly hurt

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:42 am
WHITE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say it took the strength of a half-dozen people and a pulley system to move a 1,500-pound boulder after the massive rock rolled onto a 15-year-old South Carolina girl, pinning her.

The Daily Tribune News reports that Brianne Griffith was visiting her grandparents’ home in White, Georgia, on Christmas Day and playing on the rock in the backyard when it rolled onto her.

Bartow County EMS spokesman Brad Cothran tells WSB-TV that her right ankle was trapped beneath the boulder.

Cothran says the girl was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she had surgery.

Her grandmother Marjorie Duff tells the Cartersville newspaper that Brianne has some badly broken bones and is facing several more surgeries.

Authorities say she was visiting from Mount Croghan, South Carolina.

National News