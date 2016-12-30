3:06 pm, December 30, 2016
Former President Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 2:57 pm 12/30/2016 02:57pm
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, former President Jimmy Carter, second from left, and his wife Rosalynn, right, examine a rescued loggerhead sea turtle in the surgical suite at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Marathon, Fla. At left is veterinarian Doug Mader and second from right is Richie Moretti, founder and director of the hospital. Carter and about 40 of his family members are vacationing in the Florida Keys and the visit to the hospital was a facet of their trip. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter; his wife, Rosalynn; and about 40 other family members have helped release a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle off the Florida Keys.

“Salty” was released after the Carters, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren toured The Turtle Hospital. The facility opened in 1986 and has treated and released more than 2,000 injured sea turtles.

Salty had convalesced at the hospital since October after being discovered floating near Sombrero Lighthouse about six miles off the Keys. Salty had suffered an intestinal impaction and a lung infection. Hospital staff administered antibiotics, a specially formulated laxative to treat constipation, and a diet of squid and fish.

The Carters’ visit to the hospital was part of their family vacation in the Keys.

