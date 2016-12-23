7:41 am, December 23, 2016
Dozens evacuated from central Florida hotel that caught fire

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 7:27 am 12/23/2016 07:27am
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of people have been evacuated from a central Florida hotel that has caught fire.

Osceola County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Danny McAvoy told Orlando news station WESH (http://bit.ly/2i1C7cC ) that it’s not clear what sparked the blaze before dawn Friday at the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee.

McAvoy said the fire started in an area of the hotel that wasn’t occupied. He also said the building had been under construction.

Aerial video showed flames burning through the roof in one corner of the two-story building. The news station reports that about 80 people were evacuated from the hotel.

McAvoy said additional firefighters from neighboring fire departments had been called to help contain the fire.

