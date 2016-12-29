10:29 am, December 29, 2016
Couple arrested for disrupting Delta flight to Los Angeles

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:03 am 12/29/2016 10:03am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Airport officials say a man and a woman disrupted a Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles, prompting the flight crew to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the flight took off at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday but returned at 7:35 p.m. Hogan says the flight crew reported the couple became disruptive and refused to follow instructions. He didn’t know the nature of the disruption.

Airport police arrested the pair and they were questioned by police and the FBI.

Video shot by another passenger shows the man attacking another passenger as officers remove him. The woman curses as officers escort her off the plane.

Hogan says he’s awaiting word from police Thursday morning on whether the couple is still in custody and what charges they face.

