9:02 am, December 27, 2016
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Children locked inside…

Cops: Children locked inside room with no heat, little food

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 8:47 am 12/27/2016 08:47am
Share

HALIFAX, Pa. (AP) — Police and child welfare investigators in Pennsylvania say three emaciated young children were locked inside a room each night with no heat and little food.

A Halifax Township couple have been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and related offenses. Joshua and Brandi Weyant are jailed on $1 million bail.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2hJSln8 ) reports that a doctor who examined the children after they were brought to the hospital in mid-December says two of them were days away from death due to abuse and neglect had they not received medical care.

Police say Brandi Weyant blamed her husband for the abuse. Court documents say Joshua Weyant denied abusing the children, but said he didn’t want them “overfed.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Children locked inside…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

National News