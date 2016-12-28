7:22 pm, December 28, 2016
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Coast Guard: 2 aboard…

Coast Guard: 2 aboard crashed helicopter in Galveston Bay

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:13 pm 12/28/2016 07:13pm
Share

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Coast Guard divers are searching the waters just off the shoreline of northern Galveston Bay in Texas after witnesses say a military helicopter broke up and crashed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick says the Apache helicopter based at nearby Ellington Field was carrying two people.

Witnesses told Houston television stations the aircraft was flying unusually low Wednesday afternoon and broke apart in the air.

Debris was reported scattered over a section of the bay along with an oil slick. Divers have been in the water where the wheels of the chopper poked above the surface about 25 yards from shore and a vacant cruise ship terminal in La Porte.

The scene is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Coast Guard: 2 aboard…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News