8:20 pm, December 22, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Carriage horse drowns after…

Carriage horse drowns after running into the Missouri River

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 6:00 pm 12/22/2016 06:00pm
Share

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A startled carriage horse ran into the Missouri River in St. Charles and drowned.

St. Charles Fire Chief Dan Casey says the St. Louis Carriage Company horse became startled late Wednesday night when a handler removed an eye blinder and was trying to put the horse into a trailer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://j.mp/2i02HCR) the horse bolted pulling an empty carriage, which struck several vehicles in a parking lot before the horse slid down a ramp into the river.

Casey says the horse died within minutes and that fire crews recovered the horse’s body a few hours later.

Earlier this month in Kansas City, a carriage horse was involved in an accident on the Country Club Plaza after it ran loose and crashed the carriage into a wall.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Carriage horse drowns after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

National News