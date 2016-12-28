7:15 am, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » California teens rescued after…

California teens rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:10 am 12/28/2016 07:10am
Share

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. (AP) — Three visiting California teens are safe in the Florida Keys thanks to a marine deputy who rescued them from atop a capsized boat.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin says 18-year-olds Zack Sowder and Brent Shishido and 16-year-old Jacob Sowder — all of Orange County, California — climbed atop the capsized boat and called 911 on a cellphone Tuesday.

The teens were perched on the overturned hull, their life jackets trapped under the 22-foot vessel, when Marine Deputy James Hagar arrived in a boat. Sheriff’s officials say the teens were fortunate to have a strong-enough cellphone signal and to know their general location.

Herrin says the boat took on water 2 ½ miles off Little Torch Key, quickly capsizing.

Little Torch Key is about 30 miles north of Key West.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » California teens rescued after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

National News