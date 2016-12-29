8:58 am, December 29, 2016
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Boy dies after shooting…

Boy dies after shooting himself; dad may face more charges

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:51 am 12/29/2016 08:51am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died in central Ohio, and a grand jury will consider whether charges are merited against his father.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn’t properly secured and shot himself in the head. Hill flagged down an officer for help in a parking lot of a pizza parlor near his home.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hQp5uW ) reports the boy died Friday at a hospital.

The Franklin County prosecutor says the case now will be presented to a grand jury for other possible charges.

Court records don’t indicate whether Hill has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Boy dies after shooting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News