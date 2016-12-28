7:14 am, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Authorities: Trooper shoots driver…

Authorities: Trooper shoots driver reversing into him

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:42 am 12/28/2016 06:42am
Share

GASTONIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina trooper shot into a car, hitting the driver who was reversing into the officer.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell told WSOC-TV that 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital and is expected to recover. Reports say Trooper Christopher Wade also was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Col. Bill Grey says he’s thankful the trooper wasn’t seriously hurt.

The Department of Public Safety says the trooper stopped Lewis for a traffic violation Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia. A release says Wade tried to arrest Lewis after a license plate check showed he was wanted for probation violations, and that’s when Lewis tried to flee, going up an embankment and then reversing.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The races of the two weren’t immediately known.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Authorities: Trooper shoots driver…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

National News