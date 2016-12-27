Authorities: Small plane crashed in Tennessee, no survivors

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with three people aboard has crashed in the mountains of eastern Tennessee, and no one survived.

A reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard found the plane inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A release from the National Park Service says the three on the plane were 41-year-old David Starling, 42-year-old Kim Smith and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, all from Bradford County, Florida.

The Cessna 182 aircraft was in route to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport on Monday when it disappeared.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a family member contacted the agency when the flight didn’t arrive as expected.

The victims will be recovered from the crash site on Wednesday and their identities need to be confirmed.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments