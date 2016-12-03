11:35 am, December 24, 2016
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 3 people, including infant,…

3 people, including infant, dead after fire

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 10:15 am 12/24/2016 10:15am
Share

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people, including an infant, died in a Christmas Eve day fire in Pennsylvania.

Fire Marshal Martin Jacobs said the blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in a home in Allegheny County’s Stowe Township.

Jacobs said a 5-month-old infant was found on the second floor of the dwelling. He said the child’s grandmother and uncle were found at the bottom of the stairs.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 3 people, including infant,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

National News