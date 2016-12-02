5:03 pm, December 26, 2016
2 dead, 1 missing after car crashes into South Florida canal

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 4:04 pm 12/26/2016 04:04pm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people are dead and a third person is missing after a red Jaguar crashed into a South Florida canal.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says the car left the roadway, crashed through two chain-link fences and plunged into the water in a residential area near Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning.

The release says one man was able to get out of the car and swim to safety. He told authorities that another man and two women remained in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office aviation and marine units responded. Divers found the submerged car — tangled in thick, long weeds — with a man and woman inside, but they were still looking for the other woman later Monday.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash or named any of the car’s occupants.

