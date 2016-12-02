9:06 pm, December 29, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 2 brothers suspected of…

2 brothers suspected of Target stabbing charged with murder

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:34 pm 12/29/2016 08:34pm
Share

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Two brothers accused of stabbing a father to death in front of his 4-year-old son at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area on Christmas Eve have been charged with murder.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday (http://bit.ly/2hxHzTu ) that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta have been charged and are being held without bail.

Police say 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin was in the toy aisle when he asked the two men to turn down loud music that had inappropriate language for children. An altercation broke out.

Police say in court documents that Griffin grabbed a wine bottle from a shelf and hit Frankie Archuleta with it and that Jesse Archuleta said he stabbed Griffin four times to defend his brother.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 brothers suspected of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News