10 Things to Know for Friday

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 9:01 pm 12/29/2016 09:01pm
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, as part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. OBAMA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA AFTER CYBERATTACKS

The US administration kicks out 35 Russian officials it believes to be intelligence operatives and closes down two Russian-owned compounds, as Russia says it is considering retaliatory measures.

2. SYRIA CEASE-FIRE GOES INTO EFFECT

The truce is backed by both Russia and Turkey, but did not include extremist factions such as the Islamic State group. If it holds, peace talks will be held next month in Kazakhstan.

3. NUMBER OF POLICE KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY RISES IN 2016

Of the 135 officers who died, nearly half were fatally shot — a 56 percent increase over 2015 — and 21 of them were killed in ambush attacks.

4. HOW NEW YORK IS PREPARING FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE SECURITY IN TIMES SQUARE

Sixty-five 20-ton garbage trucks filled with sand will surround intersections around Times Square in hopes of stopping truck attacks like those in Germany and France.

5. WHERE WORKERS WILL SEE HIGHEST MINIMUM WAGE IN NEW YEAR

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wage in the US, at $11 per hour, in the new year. 17 other states will also see raises.

6. WHY NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES ARE WORRIED ABOUT NEWLY DESIGNATED NATIONAL MONUMENT

The monument gives five tribes the chance to weigh in on how their ancestral land will be managed, but bureaucrats working under Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees have the final say.

7. GUNFIRE KILLS MAN WHO URGED END TO VIOLENCE AFTER HIS SON, INFANT GRANDSON WERE KILLED IN OAKLAND, CALIF.

Melvin Johnson, 39, was fatally shot as he drove near a streetside shrine for his son and grandson, who were slain in 2013.

8. DEBBIE REYNOLDS AND CARRIE FISHER HAD INTERTWINED, YET DIVERGENT LIVES

Reynolds was the wholesome star and her daughter Fisher the unconventional rebel — but they enjoyed a close relationship in recent years before dying just a day apart.

9. INVENTOR OF SOLO CUP DIES AT 84

Robert Hulseman invented the disposable plastic cup for family picnics, but it found fame as a keg party staple.

10. AND THAT’S MATCH, LOVE FOR SERENA WILLIAMS

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian via a poem posted to the social news site.

National News