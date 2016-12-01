6:58 pm, December 25, 2016
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Ex-WHAM! singer George Michael has died at age 53.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 2 killed, 4 wounded…

2 killed, 4 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 6:47 pm 12/25/2016 06:47pm
Share

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing two people and wounding four others.

Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the Mansion nightclub in Mount Vernon shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said in a statement Sunday that the establishment’s owner, O’Neal Bandoo, was killed. He says the name of the second person who died is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say the shooting victims were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Officials haven’t named the suspect, but say he is a Bronx resident with a pending attempted murder case.

Witness Cleveland Douse tells The Journal News that 200 people were in the club during the shooting.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 killed, 4 wounded…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

National News