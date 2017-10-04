201.5
Home » Latest News » National Security News » Understanding the Las Vegas shooter

Understanding the Las Vegas shooter

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP October 4, 2017 7:01 pm 10/04/2017 07:01pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The motive of the man who went on a shooting rampage in Las Vegas, killing 59 and wounding more than 500 people, is still unknown.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Tricia Bacon, an assistant professor at American University, talks about some of the unusual aspects related to the shooting. Tricia Bacon, an assistant professor at American University, talks about some of the unusual aspects related to the shooting.

'I'm not recalling' an incident 'quite comparable'

Tricia Bacon, American University, with WTOP's J.J. Green | Oct. 4, 2017

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

An outdoor country concert in Las Vegas ended in chaos when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino. See photos and videos.

More News

Topics:
J.J. Green jj green Latest News National News national security National Security News The Hunt
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest