US military responds to Russian blame for death of one of its generals in Syria

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP September 27, 2017 5:28 pm 09/27/2017 05:28pm
WASHINGTON — The Russian military is accusing the U.S. of giving location information to ISIS, which lead to the death of one of its generals in Syria.

Gen. Valery Azapov was killed last week by mortars launched by ISIS. But in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, said that simply did not happen.

'Absolutely false'

Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, with WTOP's J.J. Green | Sept. 27, 2017

