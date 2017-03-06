What are the benefits are living in a continuing care retirement community?

This article is sponsored by National Lutheran Communities & Services

As individuals age, they are faced with many important decisions regarding future plans. The best time to plan for retirement living is while seniors are active and before any health concerns arise. For many seniors, this means making a move to a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

A CCRC provides maintenance free living with access to amenities, programming and health care. CCRCs cover the entire continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care a memory care.

With over 125 years of service to seniors in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., National Lutheran Communities & Services has seen first-hand the benefits of seniors moving to a CCRC.

CCRCs offer peace of mind

One thing National Lutheran Communities & Services consistently hears from residents is the peace of mind a CCRC offers. Their children will not have to make those tough decisions if a health concern arises. Upon moving into a community, seniors’ future health care needs will be accommodated. Additionally, most communities employ social workers who are aware of residents wishes and help keep families informed in the event of a health concern.

In the traditional CCRC model, residents move from one area of the community to another as their needs change. However, National Lutheran Communities & Services, along with other organizations, allow people to age-in-place with care delivered directly to their cottage or apartment home on campus. This allows couples to stay together longer even if they have varying needs, and reduces the trauma associated with moving a resident from the environment in which they are most comfortable.

CCRCs allow seniors to enjoy their retirement without the burden of home maintenance

Most CCRC contracts include the maintenance of the cottage or apartment. Services can include lawn care, gardening, garbage removal, snow removal, housekeeping, servicing appliances, and more.

National Lutheran Communities & Services believes that seniors have worked hard their entire lives and deserve to enjoy retirement with the things they love. Removing the element of home maintenance allows seniors to enjoy their best version of retirement.

CCRCs focus on a holistic well-being

A CCRC is more than a place for seniors to live. National Lutheran Communities & Services integrates all facets of holistic well-being: spiritual/emotional, social, intellectual and vocational.

People never stop learning and growing, no matter what their age. Research proves that the more seniors continue to learn, the less chance they have of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. National Lutheran believes in giving residents more ways to push their boundaries; more than just activities, communities sponsor multifaceted programing that meet many diverse aspects of peoples’ lives.

Everything from guest lectures and art classes to learning a new instrument and chair-yoga, events foster an atmosphere of continual learning and wellness in all facets of holistic well-being.

If interested in a CCRC, many, including any National Lutheran community, host free events to prospective residents, neighbors and families at, providing a chance to experience the lifestyle before making a decision on a move.

CCRCs offer social opportunities, directly reducing isolation

Research shows that seniors who are isolated tend to see a decline in health more rapidly than those who are socially active. Seniors who live in a CCRC are stimulated socially because the environment encourages friendship and personal enrichment.

In a CCRC, there are many opportunities to get involved. National Lutheran communities offer nearly every imaginable social club, including book discussion groups, crafting groups, sports clubs, volunteer groups and many more.

In addition to providing formal social activities, many communities are intentionally designed to encourage resident socialization. Even something as small as a resident checking their mail in a shared mailroom encourages friendship among neighbors.

Moving to a CCRC may not appeal to every senior or family. As a leading resource for senior services in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., National Lutheran Communities & Services encourages seniors and their families to explore every option available and chose what is right for them. Visit www.helpingyourparents.org to learn more about CCRCs, as well as additional resources.