Festival officials predict best dates to see DC cherry blossoms

WASHINGTON — National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers have announced the peak bloom dates to see this year’s blossoms as March 14 to 17.

Peak bloom — the optimal period to see the trees around D.C.’s Tidal Basin area — is when 70 percent or more of the cherry blossoms are open. The blossoms can remain on the trees for around four to 10 days, depending on weather conditions.

Last year, the peak bloom happened March 25. From 2013 to 2015, peak bloom came in early April, according to the National Park Service.

Gay Vietzke, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said the NPS will continue to monitor the variable conditions, such as weather, that could affect the peak bloom.

Forecasting peak bloom is “almost impossible more than 10 days in advance,” according to the NPS. Cool, calm weather can extend the blooming period, while rain and windy weather can shorten the time frame the blossoms remain on the trees.

This year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival was set for March 20 to April 16. Due to the early predicted peak bloom dates, the festival will start on March 15, organizers said. The festival will end April 16 as planned.

