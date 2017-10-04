201.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Tom Petty in last…

Tom Petty in last interview: Working ‘keeps me young’

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 10:16 am 10/04/2017 10:16am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Petty said in an interview days before his death that the just-concluded 40th anniversary tour with his band, the Heartbreakers, was the “big slap on the back we never got.”

The Los Angeles Times has released what it says is the final interview with the rocker. It was conducted on Sept. 27, five days before Petty died at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest.

Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up the six-month tour at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25. He said in the interview he planned “to stop working for a time,” but the band had no plans to stop performing or recording. He mused that the only thing that would cause the band to fold would be if someone got sick or died.

He said working “keeps me young.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Recommended
Latest
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
Today in History: Oct. 4
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 1-7
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
World's royal children
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note