The Latest: Trump at medical center to meet with victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at a Las Vegas hospital where he will meet with victims and medical professionals in the wake of a mass shooting.

Trump arrived at University Medical Center Wednesday morning. He plans to speak privately with victims of the Sunday night shooting rampage that left at least 59 dead.

The president’s motorcade drove past the Mandalay Bay hotel where the gunman fired down from the 32nd floor into a crowd at an outdoor concert Sunday night. He also drove past the Trump hotel.

The president also plans to meet with first responders later in the day.

__

12:56 p.m.

President Donald Trump has landed in Las Vegas, where he will meet with victims and first responders of the mass shooting Sunday night.

Greeting the president and first lady Melania Trump are Gov. Brian Sandoval and other officials.

Arriving with him Wednesday on Air Force One were House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Rep. Richard Amodei of Nevada and Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada. Before leaving Washington, Trump said authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert.

The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

____

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it’s a “sad day” as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump says authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a “fantastic job in a very short time.”

__

4:24 a.m.

President Donald Trump is reckoning with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas when he visits the city on Wednesday.

Trump heads to the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip casino and hotel opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said: “What happened is such a tragedy. So unnecessary. Who can believe what happened to Las Vegas?”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.