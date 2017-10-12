12 DC-area musicians with upcoming shows at local venues

WASHINGTON — From spitfire flow to headbanging guitars to turntables, the D.C.-area music scene has something to offer everyone.

Sure, the region gets good traffic from national and international artists who often stop by in D.C. — but the local music scene has many hidden gems and rising stars.

While some musicians made their start in the “DMV” but have since moved, others continue to enrich the D.C. area in various genres. Here are 12 area artists to watch in the coming months around the District.

Friday, Oct. 6 — 8 p.m. at Songbyrd After D.C.-area chanteuse Saba Abraha released her debut EP “How Things Fly” in 2016, her momentum has not slowed. She had a feature on D.C. rapper Chaz French’s 2017 album “True Colors.” And her newest song “Wicked Ways” was featured on NPR’s Songs We Love in August. Abraha’s silken vocals stand out against deft production that offers layered textures. She shares the stage with Brooklyn-based singer Mothica.

