501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » The person named most…

The person named most dangerous online might surprise you

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:51 am 09/19/2017 12:51am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, Avril Lavigne arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, that Lavigne, whose last album came out in 2013, was the most likely celebrity to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware. Searches for Lavigne have a 14.5 percent chance of landing on a web page with the potential for online threats, a number that increases to 22 percent if users type her name and search for free MP3s. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — One-time pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne has beaten superstar Beyonce at something, but she may not be totally happy with her victory — she’s been named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday that Lavigne, whose last album came out in 2013, was the most likely celebrity to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware. Searches for Lavigne have a 14.5 percent chance of landing on a web page with the potential for online threats, a number that increases to 22 percent if users type her name and search for free MP3s.

Bruno Mars was second in his debut on the list, followed closely behind by Carly Rae Jepsen. Zayn Malik (No. 4), Celine Dion (No. 5), Calvin Harris (No. 6), Justin Bieber (No. 7), Sean “Diddy” Combs (No. 8), Katy Perry (No. 9) and Beyonce (No. 10) rounded out the top 10 list.

It’s a dubious step up for Lavigne, who was ranked No. 2 in 2013. Lavigne, whose hits include “Sk8er Boi,” ”Complicated” and “I’m With You,” has been out of the spotlight for several years as she battles Lyme disease.

McAfee had a few suggestions for why Lavigne scored so high on the 11th annual list: Interest after the artist said she’s working on a new album, a feature story on her by E! Online and an internet conspiracy that she has been replaced by an impostor.

Lavigne is the first female musician to take the No. 1 spot and replaced Amy Schumer, named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2016. In 2015, it was Dutch trance DJ van Buuren.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for downloadable content. The company used its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list and used searches on Google, Bing and Yahoo.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?