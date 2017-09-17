501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Rolling Stone magazine to…

Rolling Stone magazine to be sold

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 11:06 pm 09/17/2017 11:06pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner plans to sell his company’s controlling stake in the legendary magazine that chronicled the music and politics of the counterculture movement and changed music journalism forever.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2fcqsIo ) reported Sunday that Wenner and his 27-year-old son, Gus, the president and chief operating officer of Wenner Media, hope to stay on at the magazine, but it’s a decision for the buyer.

Gus Wenner said in an interview last week that “publishing is a completely different industry than what it was.”

No potential buyers have been named. The company’s other magazines, Us Weekly and Men’s Journal, were sold recently to American Media Inc., helmed by publisher David J. Pecker.

The elder Wenner says he hopes to find a buyer that understands Rolling Stone’s mission.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?