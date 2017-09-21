201.5
Kiss members Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley reunite on stage

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 9:58 am 09/21/2017 09:58am
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Original Kiss members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley have reunited for their first public appearance since their group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

But unlike that terse ceremony, the Star Tribune reports , they came to St. Paul’s CHS field to play Wednesday night in their first show together in 16 years.

The event was a hurricane relief benefit that Simmons helped organize for the Minnesota-based charity Matter.ngo. The nonprofit focuses on feeding and aiding children worldwide, but after Harvey struck Texas in late August the concert’s theme turned to assistance for Houston and surrounding areas.

Frehley took the stage about three-fourths of the way into Simmons’ set, then tore into “Cold Gin” and “Shock Me” before the finale “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

