501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Kid Rock to open…

Kid Rock to open Detroit arena amid protest, Senate talk

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 11:13 am 09/12/2017 11:13am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kid Rock opens at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit’s new sports arena, Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. His publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight on his political views and aspirations following his first song at Tuesday's concert. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Kid Rock may have more to say about his political future during a concert at Detroit’s new sports arena.

The musician opens the Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. His publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight Tuesday on his political views.

Kid Rock’s real name is Robert Ritchie. It’s not clear which name could appear on the ballot if he runs. A secretary of state spokesman said staff would have to research whether “Kid Rock” could be used.

A civil rights group plans to protest the concert because of Kid Rock’s past onstage display of the Confederate flag and criticism of black NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?