Justin Timberlake declares love for Tenn at home state set

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis native Justin Timberlake returned to his home state for one of his few performances this year to declare his love for Tennessee.

Timberlake and his band the Tennessee Kids performed on Saturday in Franklin at the Pilgrimage Festival, a 3-year-old music festival that he now co-produces and is conveniently close to his current home in Middle Tennessee.

The pop singer and actor joked to the capacity crowd of more than 25,000 fans that he was nervous about performing at home. He joked, “Half of you I might be related to.”

He surprised the crowd by reuniting with country star Chris Stapleton, who had a breakout performance with Timberlake on the 2015 Country Music Association Awards.

