Engine problems caused copter crash that killed Troy Gentry

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 3:31 pm 09/13/2017 03:31pm
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, Troy Gentry of the Country Music duo Montgomery Gentry performs on the Rebels On The Run Tour in Lancaster, Pa. Gentry died, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash in Medford, N.J. A preliminary report issued Wednesday, Sept. 13, by the National Transportation Safety Board, said engine problems caused a helicopter crash that killed Gentry and the pilot. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) — Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the pilot.

That’s the finding of a preliminary report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot reported the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems shortly after takeoff Friday.

After discussing the issue with experts on the ground, the pilot chose to stop the engine and perform an autorotation that would glide the helicopter down to a runway at the Flying W Airport in Medford. But the plane soon went down and crashed in a wooded area near the airport.

The 50-year-old Gentry was half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry. The crash occurred hours before they were due to perform at a resort housed at the airport.

