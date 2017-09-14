501.5
150th anniversary of pioneering composer Amy Beach observed

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire is celebrating the 150th birthday of New Hampshire native and pioneering composer Amy Beach with an academic conference, concerts and a museum exhibit.

Born in Henniker in 1867, Beach was improvising alto parts to lullabies at age 2 and composed her first piano pieces when she was 4. Beach was the first female in America to compose and publish a symphony. She gained international fame as the “dean of American women composers.”

UNH is hosting a free concert featuring Beach’s music on Friday, the first day of its two-day scholarly conference. The school will host similar performances throughout the year including Beach’s Gaelic Symphony. The university museum also has set up an exhibit of photographs, manuscript scores and personal objects from its Amy Beach collection.

