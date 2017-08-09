501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Wayne Haun, Lauren Daigle…

Wayne Haun, Lauren Daigle top Dove Awards nominations

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:03 am 08/09/2017 10:03am
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, Lauren Daigle performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville. Producer-songwriter Wayne Haun, Daigle and rock singer Zach Williams are the top nominees at the 2017 GMA Dove Awards, honoring gospel and Christian music, announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Producer-songwriter Wayne Haun, singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle and rock singer Zach Williams are the top nominees at the 2017 GMA Dove Awards honoring gospel and Christian music.

The Gospel Music Association announced Wednesday that Haun is nominated for six awards, followed by Daigle, Williams and songwriters Bernie Herms and David Garcia, who earned five nominations each.

The 48th annual show will be held Oct. 17 at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air Oct. 22 on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Daigle, last year’s artist of the year, isn’t competing for the honor this year. Nominees for the top award include Chris Tomlin, for KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong United, MercyMe and tobyMac.

Tomlin, Kirk Franklin, NEEDTOBREATHE and Crowder scored four nominations each.

Voting for the final winners will run from Aug. 21-28.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?