Vern Gosdin, 3 others to join Nashville Songwriters Hall

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:48 pm 08/09/2017 12:48pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The late country singer and songwriter Vern Gosdin, as well as veteran songwriters Jim McBride, Walt Aldridge and Tim Nichols, will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall.

The hall of fame announced Wednesday the four will be inducted during a ceremony Oct. 23.

Gosdin, who died at age 74 in 2009, was known for his songs “Set ‘Em Up Joe” and “I’m Still Crazy.” His “Chiseled In Stone” was named the 1989 song of the year by the Country Music Association.

McBride’s collaborations with Alan Jackson resulted in hits like “Chasing That Neon Rainbow” and the smash “Chattahoochee.” Aldridge wrote “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me” by Ronnie Milsap and Nichols won a Grammy for writing “Live Like You Were Dying” for Tim McGraw.

