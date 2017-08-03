501.5
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 3:59 pm 08/03/2017 03:59pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $8,070,880; $87.86.

2. U2; $7,873,929; $117.30.

3. Guns N’ Roses; $6,229,677; $101.95.

4. Metallica; $4,871,010; $117.44.

5. Celine Dion; $4,016,123; $149.68.

6. Justin Bieber; $3,073,885; $110.07.

7. Depeche Mode; $2,933,439; $74.82.

8. Dead & Company; $2,063,654; $74.74.

9. Roger Waters; $1,706,432; $125.80.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,603,250; $81.47.

11. Bruno Mars; $1,503,181; $76.69.

12. Bon Jovi; $1,473,525; $81.64.

13. The Weeknd; $1,352,777; $89.02.

14. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $1,268,238; $86.49.

15. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $1,233,229; $94.14.

16. Elton John; $1,193,372; $98.27.

17. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,158,187; $87.65.

18. Neil Diamond; $1,156,160; $93.24.

19. Tool; $1,100,072; $78.32.

20. Luke Bryan; $1,060,736; $52.83..

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

