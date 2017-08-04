The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending August 3, 2017:

Top Songs

1Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)Liam Payne

3Slow HandsNiall Horan

4AttentionCharlie Puth

5There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me BackShawn Mendes

6BelieverImagine Dragons

7Body Like a Back RoadSam Hunt

8Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)French Montana

9Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &…DJ Khaled

10PrayingKesha

Top Albums

1Everything NowArcade Fire

2Descendants 2 (Original TV Mov…Various Artists

34:44JAY Z

4Atomic Blonde (Original Motion…Various Artists

5EvolveImagine Dragons

6A Black Mile To The SurfaceManchester Orchestra

7Lust for LifeLana Del Rey

8Moana Various Artists

9÷ Ed Sheeran

10Trolls (Original Motion Pictur…Various Artists

