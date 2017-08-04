501.5
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 6:51 pm 08/04/2017 06:51pm
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending August 3, 2017:

Top Songs

1Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)Liam Payne

3Slow HandsNiall Horan

4AttentionCharlie Puth

5There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me BackShawn Mendes

6BelieverImagine Dragons

7Body Like a Back RoadSam Hunt

8Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)French Montana

9Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &…DJ Khaled

10PrayingKesha

Top Albums

1Everything NowArcade Fire

2Descendants 2 (Original TV Mov…Various Artists

34:44JAY Z

4Atomic Blonde (Original Motion…Various Artists

5EvolveImagine Dragons

6A Black Mile To The SurfaceManchester Orchestra

7Lust for LifeLana Del Rey

8Moana Various Artists

9÷ Ed Sheeran

10Trolls (Original Motion Pictur…Various Artists

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

