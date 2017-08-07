The Latest: Swift attends jury selection in groping case

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Taylor Swift is in federal court in Denver for the start of jury selection in her lawsuit against Denver disc jockey David Mueller involving a groping allegation.

Swift wore a white dress with a black jacket on Monday as the eight-member jury is chosen from a pool of 60 prospects.

There will be no alternates.

Swift and Mueller aren’t required to be in court for jury selection, which is expected to end Tuesday.

They must be present for the rest of the trial. Swift is expected to testify.

Mueller was fired from his job at a country music station after Taylor’s team told his boss that Mueller grabbed her buttock during a meet-and-greet before a 2013 Swift concert in Denver.

Mueller later sued Swift, denying anything happened, and is seeking at least $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault by Mueller. She says she wants to hold Mueller accountable and is seeking $1.

___

1 p.m.

Prospective jurors in a civil trial involving dueling lawsuits between Taylor Swift and an ex-Denver radio disc jockey are being asked whether they are fans of the singer-songwriter or the former host of a country music show.

A 15-page questionnaire released as jury selection began Monday also asked prospects if they had ever been inappropriately touched, seen Swift in concert, downloaded or purchased her music or were at the June 2013 show where Swift says David Mueller touched her on the buttocks.

Mueller denies any inappropriate contact.

He claims he was fired after Swift falsely accused him of grabbing her and he is seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, alleging sexual battery by Mueller.

Jury selection is expected to last through Tuesday. A total of eight jurors will be picked for the trial expected to last two weeks in federal court.

___

12:15 p.m.

Security is tight at Denver federal court for the start of a civil case pitting Taylor Swift against a former disc jockey she accuses of groping her.

Police and a bomb-sniffing dog waited in the rain Monday with about a dozen reporters before potential jurors were set to arrive for questioning.

David Mueller has sued Swift, saying he lost his job after she falsely accused him of grabbing her backstage before a 2013 concert.

He’s seeking $3 million from the pop superstar.

Swift is countersuing, claiming sexual assault. She says she wants to hold Mueller accountable and is seeking $1.

Swift doesn’t have to be in court for jury selection, which is expected to end Tuesday.

But she does have to be present for the rest of the trial and is expected to testify.

Members of the public can line up to watch proceedings from an overflow room in the courthouse, but so far there hasn’t been a big turnout.

_____

1:50 a.m.

A few moments at a backstage photo session four years ago are about to be relived, as lawyers for pop star Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey she accuses of groping her begin picking jurors in their dueling lawsuits.

Radio host David Mueller sued the singer-songwriter, saying he was falsely accused and that she should have called police instead of his bosses, who fired him soon after the June 2013 encounter. He’s seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault, setting up the civil trial where she is expected to testify amid tightened courthouse security.

Jury selection is to start Monday. Opening statements were expected to begin Tuesday in the case that could last two weeks. Court documents say it is unlikely that either side will settle.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.