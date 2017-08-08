501.5
Sheriff: Suspect in music club burglary committed suicide

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:16 am 08/08/2017 08:16am
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a burglary at a popular music venue in Georgia who died last week committed suicide.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Tyndell says 36-year-old Michael Simpson Wilson took his own life at home on Aug. 3. His death came two days after he was arrested after police say he tried to sell equipment stolen from the 40 Watt Club to a Guitar Center in South Carolina.

Tyndell says a note was found and the charges Wilson was facing served as a catalyst for the suicide. He says a neighbor who bonded him out of Clarke County Jail had found a note telling her not to come in.

Wilson, a former subcontractor for the historic Athens club, was charged with two counts of felony burglary.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

